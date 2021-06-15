Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 525,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,226. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

