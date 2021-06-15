Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.