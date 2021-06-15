Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651 over the last three months.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 64.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

