LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NASDAQ LX opened at $12.85 on Monday. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 209.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

