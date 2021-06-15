Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Shares Bought by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 54.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

