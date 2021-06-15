Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Lincoln National stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

