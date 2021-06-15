Linear (LINA) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $127.57 million and $15.02 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00780292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043239 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,686,064,381 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

