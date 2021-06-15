Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0548

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 20% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00770071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.56 or 0.07803189 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

