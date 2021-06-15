Liquidity Network Trading Down 71.3% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $390,037.18 and approximately $82,190.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 71.3% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00182935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.57 or 1.00213528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

