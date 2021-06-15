Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 51,820 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

