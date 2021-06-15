Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,137 shares of company stock worth $17,169,271. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.