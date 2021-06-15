Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 92,955 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 790.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $892.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. Analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

