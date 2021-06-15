Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 25,551 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.12. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,818 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

