Lisk Machine Learning Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $3.87 million and $33,465.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00156728 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00183169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.01026227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,358.33 or 1.00251456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

