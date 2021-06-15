Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.72 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $175.62 or 0.00439043 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.72 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

