Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.