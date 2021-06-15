Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $18.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

