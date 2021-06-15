LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LKQ were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.