Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 140,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $69.04. 34,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

