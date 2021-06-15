Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $100.67 Million Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the period. iShares US Telecommunications ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $100,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,482 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.