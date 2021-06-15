Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

