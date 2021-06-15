Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,890 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,333. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

