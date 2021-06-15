Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 32,900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.23. 385,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,429,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

