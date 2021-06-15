Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Loews by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 150,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

