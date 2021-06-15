Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 13th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

