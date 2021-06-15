Loopring Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $380.72 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

