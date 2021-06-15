Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

LUMN remained flat at $$14.85 on Tuesday. 9,168,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,594,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

