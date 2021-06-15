Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,552. The stock has a market cap of $336.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.04. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. THB Asset Management increased its position in Luna Innovations by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

