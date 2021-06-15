M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 5,520 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

