M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $68,439,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $321.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

