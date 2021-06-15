M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 12,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,412,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 63,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

