M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 8,636 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 17,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 43.5% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 196,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.35. 30,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,942. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

