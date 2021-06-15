M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,457. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.