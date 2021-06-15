Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,392,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Mallard Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

