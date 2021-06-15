Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.15% of Manitex International worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

