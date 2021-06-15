MAPS Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $140,846.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAPS has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,991,145 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

