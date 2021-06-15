Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3,031.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 203,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

