Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. FirstEnergy makes up about 5.9% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 256,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

