Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,495. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

