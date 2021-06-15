Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 10,391 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Mariner Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $604,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 12,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.