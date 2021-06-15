Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

