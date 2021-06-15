Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.20

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

