Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.20

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.93.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
