McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

