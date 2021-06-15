mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in May

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$9.04 during trading on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.