Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.