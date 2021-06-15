Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

