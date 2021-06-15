Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

