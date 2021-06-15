Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

