Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $133.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 296,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

