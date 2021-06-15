Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 122,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 413,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

