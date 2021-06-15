Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 238,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.40 and a twelve month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

